Verve International collaborates with Microsoft, Nokia and MoMo

Verve International, the leading Pan-African payment card brand, has announced its partnership with Microsoft and Nokia to support the indigenous application development community by providing payments in Mobile Apps.

This partnership is aligned with Verve’s drive towards effective stakeholder collaboration within the technology sector and supporting indigenous IT skills.

Verve would be largely responsible for providing the in–app payment service which will help entrepreneurs and businesses to monetise their products and solutions.

This initiative which is being introduced via a competition themed Build with Verve: Lumia Edition, will allow developers build Mobile Apps using the Verve Payment SDK.

The payment SDK will be made available to all developers and the Mobile Apps developed will be commercially available.

The winner of this competition will also walk away with interesting prizes and an advertising push provided by Nokia, Microsoft and Verve. It would also be deployed on the Nokia OVI store.

Mobile Apps which have the embedded Verve Payment SDK are able to securely receive payments within the app from more than 20 million Verve Cards and Verve payment tokens in Nigeria.

The solution also utilises Verve’s Remember Card feature, implying that customers do not need to enter their card numbers when initiating these payments - only PIN and in some cases CVV2 is required to complete a payment.

Charles Ifedi, Chief Executive Officer, Verve International, said: “Verve is thrilled to be forming partnerships with stakeholders in technology, including Microsoft and Nokia, towards growing Nigeria’s application development community.

“The growth in Mobile App development by indigenous entrepreneurs can no longer be under emphasised.

“As a company with proudly-Nigerian roots, we are delighted at the opportunity to create avenues for these products to be monetised by providing a highly secure integrated payment solution.

“In addition to strengthening Nigeria’s IT Community, this initiative also provides Verve card holders with broadened payment options.”