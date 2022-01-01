Leadership & Strategy Videos

CCE builds strong foundations with Red Sea

Mobiquity: Instilling a culture of innovation

Featured

Careem driving digital transformation in the Middle East

Simon Charlton of Columbus Global, on digital transformation

Featured

Saphyre | Bringing Fintech Software Products to Market Fast

Featured

Schneider Electric - Global Specialist in Energy Management

THEIA - The Army's digital transformation program

How Pure Storage is supporting Programme THEIA