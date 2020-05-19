Article
Leadership & Strategy

Water supply project to bring 500,000 people in Rwanda clean water

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) has signed a financing deal for a large-scale water treatment facility in Rwanda.

The announcement on 27 November is for what will be the first bulk surface water supply in sub-Saharan Africa using a public/private partnership model.

EAIF’s first water project in a big city will also be one of few sub-Saharan Africa water infrastructure projects being done on a build, operate and transfer basis.

The fund is predominantly funded by the UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland governments because of its status as a Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) member.

EAIF also receives funding from private sector banks and FMO, the Dutch development bank and its German Equivalent, KFW.

SEE ALSO:

As the mandated lead arranger of financing the project, EAIF is lending US19mn of Senior Debt and $2.6mn of Junior Debt to Kigali Water Limited.

An additional $19mn of Senior Debt will be provided by the African Development Bank, with all loans lasting for an 18-year term.

PIDG’s technical Assistance Facility is also donating a $6.25mn grant to the project.

“The conclusion of the financing is tremendous news for Rwanda,” stated EAIF Chairman, David White.

“Fresh, clean water has a fundamental role to play in economic development. Water-dependent businesses like hotels, food processing and leisure, will have greater confidence in investing because of the Kanzenze water works.”

The financing exercise has been a model of cooperation between EAIF, the African Development Bank, the Government of Rwanda and Metito”

Rwandawater
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability