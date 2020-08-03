Siemens and HELIOZ sign MoU to provide Sudan with safe water

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Siemens will collaborate with HELIOZ - a social enterprise company in the field of water disinfection and development of climate projects in order to provide safe drinking water to marginalised residents in Sudan.

Recognising the need for clean drinking water in multiple areas of Sudan, Siemens will collaborate with HELIOZ in order to change this. Siemens will sponsor a water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) campaign that will provide drinkable water to marginalised communities in Sudan.

“Clean drinking water is an essential and basic human right. Communities having reasonable access to clean water promotes better health, while preventing the spread of easily avoidable diseases. This solution that we’re bringing to the people of Sudan will provide an improved way of life and will add value to our people,” commented Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens, Southern and Eastern Africa.

Developed by HELIOZ, the projects will be rolled out to the beneficiaries in two phases. The first stage will be implemented in disadvantaged areas in Greater Khartoum - in this part of Sudan access to safe water is currently a major challenge.

In the second stage, Siemens and HELIOZ have established plans to extend the initiative into Kosti in White Nile State, where Siemens is already contributing to the upgrade and renovation of two schools in the area.

As part of the two companies efforts, the technology which will be utilised is based on an environmentally friendly method. The method will include - Solar Water Disinfection with UV-indicator known as WADI.

WADI - a technology which has been tested and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an effective method for household water - was specially designed by HELIOZ for communities that require an easy-to-use solution for water disinfection.

Not only do the solar powered devices provide those in disadvantaged communities with safe water to drink, the technology also has a positive impact on the environment. By changing the method of disinfecting water from the traditional boiling method to WADI, results in a reduction of CO2 emissions as well as indoor air pollution.

“Business exists to serve society and helping the societies in which we operate is part of our core value at Siemens. Our collaboration with HELIOZ on this project solidifies our commitment to address basic human needs and essential infrastructure for the advancement of communities and regions we operate. Positively impacting the quality of life of people in our regions is crucial to us,” concludes Sabine.

