RwandAir set to commence direct flights to DRC

The national airline of Rwanda, RwandAir, is set to begin offering direct flights to the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this month, according to Africa News.

As the two countries start to build better bilateral and trade relations, DRC is Rwanda’s main export destination with around 86.9% of Kigali’s informal cross boarder exports.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir chief executive officer, said: “This new route will support our growth and increase our footprint in Africa. We also believe the addition of Kinshasa will boost business and strengthen commercial ties between the two countries.”

It is expected that RwandAir will operate direct flights three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays to DR Congo’s biggest airport, N’Djili International Airport, from its Kigali base.

At the recent Africa CEO summit held in Rwanda, Felix Tshisekedi, DRC president, confirmed he would cooperate with neighbouring countries in order to benefit all Africans.