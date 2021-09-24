Weber Opens New Manufacturing/Distribution Centre in Poland

Weber Barbecues - a world leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology and products - has officially opened its new European manufacturing and distribution centre. The announcement will help Weber to streamline its UK production capacity, as well as reduce its environmental footprint in transportation.

Inside the New Centre

Weber’s new centre - located in Poland - has been certified by BREEAM, a world-leading sustainability validation and certification system; the centre will help Weber to improve its ability to meet the fast-growing product demand in the UK.

The centre is also hoped to enhance the customer journey with shorter delivery times and increasing production reactivity with products being shipped to the UK in Europe.

“Our new manufacturing and distribution centre marks an important milestone in Weber’s global expansion and European growth. A key element of our growth plans includes our ‘Make-Where-We-Sell’ strategy. This approach focuses on manufacturing high-quality Weber barbecue products closer to our retail customers and consumers, improving our delivery and service speed. We also gain considerable efficiencies operationally and a new level of flexibility to respond and react to local market dynamics and needs,” said Chris Scherzinger, Chief Executive Officer of Weber.

Weber Partnered with Panattoni - a market leader in industrial real estate in Europe - to develop the European manufacturing and distribution centre.

The First Centre Outside of the United States (US)

The announcement of Weber’s new centre in Poland opening marks the company’s first manufacturing facility outside of the United States (US). The factory will produce high-quality barbeques in the 50,000 square metre building, which features a Weber Grill Acadamy experience Centre; a hands-on learning space dedicated to ‘the art and skill of barbecuing’.

“We appreciate the resilience and passion of our manufacturing and supply chain teams in building this remarkable facility despite the challenges of a global pandemic. Through novel technologies like virtual reality and creative approaches, our local team in Poland worked closely with our US manufacturing leaders to navigate this facility's construction and ensure every square metre of the plant was designed to tight specifications. Further, we are deeply thankful for the support of the City of Zabrze and the Katowice Special Economic Zone throughout this project,” added Scherzinger.