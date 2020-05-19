Article
Wipro expansion will create 1,000 IT jobs in SA

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
South Africa will benefit from Wipro Technologies’ ambitious growth plans for Africa as the Indian company plans to employ 1,000 skilled professionals over the next three years.

Wipro had chosen South Africa as a market for potential growth, creating a special structure to drive global presence and business growth. The company wants to set up a strategic delivery centre in the country and hire local skilled workers in addition to the office it already has in Johannesburg.

 

The South African government has been keen to boost the It sector in the country, with IT spending estimated to increase from $10.7 billion in 2011 to about $17.4 billion in 2015.

“To tap the large pool of IT educated graduates, Wipro plans to initiate campus recruitment drives and establish training and skills development programmes,” said Manoj Punja, Senior Vice President and Head of Focus Markets and Global Sales Operations.

“These recruits will then undergo a competency evaluation test and be deputed on projects accordingly."

