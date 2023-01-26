Tech consultancy Wipro recognised as top global employer

Leading technology consultancy Wipro is cementing its reputation as one of the best places to work globally. That’s good news for the 250,000 employees across 66 countries who build innovative solutions to address complex digital transformation tasks for clients.

The latest rankings come from Top Employers Institute – a global authority on recognising excellence in how companies treat their people. Established for 30 years, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2,000 organisations in 120 countries.

Wipro has been recognised as a 2023 Top Employer in 11 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was ranked in the top three in five countries – up from two countries in 2022.

In Asia Pacific, Wipro was certified as a Top Employer in Australia for the fourth year in a row and Singapore for the second time.

“A recognition like this underscores Wipro's commitment to ensure employees are at the heart of everything we do,” said Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro.

“Our people are passionate about serving our customers in a culture built on integrity, innovation, and expertise. And, given our commitment to diversity and inclusion in all we do, the solutions we present to customers reflect wide-ranging thoughts and experiences that deliver real value to our customers. We're very proud to receive the recognition this certification conveys as we continue to build a high-performance, dynamic work environment.”

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey – covering 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.