World’s biggest chocolate maker has a new CEO: who and why?

Barry Callebaut sales decline leads to lower forecast

Despite the decline in sales, the company, which is present in 26 countries, operates 60 production facilities and employees more than 12,000 people, did still post a net profit of US$259.8m for the six months to February 28, 2023, with revenue rising 3.7%.

The company, which supplies to industry giants like Hershey, Nestle and Unilever, said delays in ramping up production following a salmonella outbreak at a Belgian facility had impacted volume growth for the year.

However, the firm has also suffered with “weaker than expected customer demand in an inflationary environment”, according to CFO Ben De Schryver, as consumers tightened their belts due to rocketing inflation in many markets.

As a result of failing sales, Barry Callebaut has cut back on the amount it is investing in the business and adjusted its forecast for the fiscal year to end-August.

The Zurich-based firm forecasts full-year volume growth to be “flat to modest”, down from the 5% annual growth that was expected previously, De Schryver said on a conference call to analysts.

This was quite a bit more than analysts had predicted, with Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy saying “the magnitude of the downward revision is significant”.

Take Swiss rival Lindt & Sprungli, which recently said that whilst it expects a challenging 2023 due to the inflationary environment, it was maintaining it sales growth target of 6-8%.

Sales rose in 2022 for Zurich-based luxury chocolate maker, thanks to strong growth in North America, the Zurich-based luxury chocolate maker said consumer sentiment had dampened its key markets with sales in Europe falling slightly.