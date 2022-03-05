30 European companies pledging aid for Ukraine refugees

1. Accenture

In addition to axing its entire 2,300-person business in Russia, global professional services firm Accenture has announced it will donate US$5m to non-profit relief organisations working to help people in Ukraine and is also matching 100% of the donations from its global employees.

2. Adidas

As well as suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Union, Adidas announced on LinkedIn a total donation of €1m to refugee and children’s charities including Save the Children, SOS Children’s Villages, Terre des Hommes, and UNO-Fluchtingshilfe (the German partner of UNHCR), to help provide basic goods, medical and hygienic supplies, warm food, cash and support to evacuated families. The German-headquartered sportswear brand further donated clothing to Global Aid Network to distribute to people in need within Ukraine and neighbouring countries and announced its employees had already donated a total of €45,000 to aid efforts, while many others have offered their own accommodation.

3. Ingka Group / IKEA

Ingka Group , which operates IKEA stores globally, has not only announced it is closing stores in Russia and pausing all imports and exports, it has unveiled the donation of €10m to a number of charities, including Save the Children, to specifically support the children and families of Ukraine. The IKEA Foundation has further made a donation of €20.1m to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which has been IKEA Foundation’s long-standing partner.

4. Revolut

British neo bank Revolut has waived fees for remittances to Ukraine, allowing its global customers to send money at no cost to banks in the country. The fintech has also enabled its customers worldwide to make free instant donations to their local Red Cross Ukraine appeal, with a total of more than €1m donated within just 24 hours.

5. LVMH

French luxury conglomerate LVMH Group , owners of Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Dior, Moet, shared a statement of support for victims of the war and announced that it would make a “first emergency donation” of €5m to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to help the direct and indirect victims of the conflict in Ukraine. The group is also launching a fundraising campaign in support of the ICRC to facilitate the contributions of employees across the group and its 76 brands.

6. Kering

Similarly known for its high-fashion luxury labels, including Hermes, Saint Laurent, Cartier, Bottega Veneta and Gucci, French multi-brand fashion giant Kering made a statement on social media announcing it would be making a “significant donation” to the United Nations Refugees Agency (UNHCR) to help bring aid and support to Ukrainian refugees. CEO Francois-Henri Pinault also told WWD that the brands will also be making their own individual donations.

7. L’Oreal

Beauty giant L’Oreal has announced a donation of US$110m through its L’Oreal Fund for Women and 300,000 products to support the growing number of refugees.

8. Allianz

The global financial services provider, whose headquarters is in Germany, announced it would make available €10m to support humanitarian efforts in light of the invasion along with up to €2.5m to match employee donations.

9. Deutsche Bank

The German bank is making a €1m donation to support relief efforts in Ukraine and enabling employees around the world to join a fundraising drive.

10. Gucci

In an Instagram post, Italian fashion brand Gucci announced it has donated US$500,000 to the UNHCR through Chime for Change.

11. Marks & Spencer

As well as suspending shipments to its Turkish franchisee’s Russian business, British retailer Marks & Spencer has created a €3m support package for UNICEF’s Ukraine appeal including an initial half a million donation to UNHCR. A further half a million is available for matched fundraising enabled through the retailer’s Sparks loyalty programme, so each time a member shops at M&S, the retailer doubles the donation. A further half a million worth of coats and thermals are being donated to refugee families.

12. Novartis