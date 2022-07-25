9 sustainability events to help business leaders transition

1 Sustainability Live London

September 7-8, 2022

Business Design Centre, London (and virtual)

Returning to the London (and virtual) stage for a second time, BizClik Media Group ’s Sustainability Live London will convene the world’s largest companies for a two-day, multi-track conference programme. Hear from more than 70 of the world’s most inspirational sustainability leaders as they discuss and debate the most pressing issues around sustainability today and discover how some of the world’s leading companies – from Unilever to Canon to Coutts – have implemented their ESG strategies.



With a focus on creating actionable change and real-world partnerships, the conference agenda will deliver keynote speeches, live roundtables, and inspirational presentations from leading executives, discussing everything from ESG strategies and renewable energy to sustainable supply chains and ethical financing. Visitors, both in-person and virtual, can garner insight into everything from ethical investing and the circular economy to third-party supply chains, B Corp certification and equitable workplace practices.

As well as hearing from Chief Sustainability Officers of companies including Trivium Packaging, Microsoft UK , Clarios, and Unilever, visitors can gain insight from Steve Smith , Head of Global Marketing at Schneider Electric ; Pippa Bailey , Head of Climate Changing & Sustainability Practice at Ipsos ; Carl Ennis , UK CEO of Siemens ; and James Robey , Global Head of Environmental Sustainability at Capgemini .

2 ESG and Climate Risk Week

September 13-15

London, virtual

Economist Impact’s ESG & Climate Risk Week is a hybrid event, taking place at Park Plaza Victoria London (and virtually), and will discuss the best ways to identify, measure, manage and report on ESG issues and climate-related risks. Aimed at chief risk financial and sustainability officers, and heads of ESG at corporations, the event will focus on managing risks and opportunities, with practical lessons leaders can immediately apply to their organisation.

Attendees will discover 30 practical and measurable case studies from the likes of Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), ATP, Citi, JP Morgan Chase, ADM, Vatenfall, General Electric and many more, not to mention gain access to more than 100 high-profile speakers, including Roger Martella , CSO at General Electric; Chris Faint , Head of Division at the Bank of England; James Mccall , CSO at HP; and Andre Abadie, MD of the Centre for Carbon Transition at JP Morgan Chase.

3 Sustainable Brands 2022: Recenter & Accelerate

October 17-20, 2022

San Diego

The global event for regenerative brands and leaders, Sustainable Brands takes to the San Diego stage in 2022 under the theme, Recenter & Accelerate.

Over the course of four days, hear from purpose-driven, action-oriented visionaries from the world’s leading brands who are focused on delivering positive results for businesses, consumers, the planet, and society.

Leaders will present the latest leadership skills and capacities, case studies of reinventing business models at scale, and inspiration to transform your relationship with customers, suppliers, investors, employees, and communities.

Learn from and be inspired by a world-class mix of business innovators including Tish Archie Oliver , Head of DE&I at Unilever; Taryn Bird , Senior Director of Social Impact at Kate Spade New York; Seth Goldman , Founder at Honest Tea; Letitia Ferrier , Global VP of Corporate Sustainability at Goldman Sachs; Virginie Helias , CSO at P&G; and Kaitlin Chuzi , Director of Biomimicry at Microsoft, among many others.

Connect with a community of changemakers and innovators in sessions and in activities including morning yoga sessions, cocktail receptions, and a women’s leadership lunch.

4 Transform Supply Chains USA

November 1-2, 2022

Chicago, US

With incoming climate regulation., investor pressure and changing consumer expectations, companies must gain full visibility of the risks and impacts across their value chain to ensure the future success of the business. And this is where the Reuters event Transform Supply Chains USA comes in.

This two-day in-person event will convene more than 250 business leaders to hear from more than 60 sustainability and supply chain executive speakers to explore how they can establish robust digital infrastructure, maximise supplier collaboration and successfully scale decarbonisation innovations and investments that support this business-critical transition.

Supply chain and procurement executives from Colgate Palmolive, IKEA US, Louis Vuitton, and New Balance are expected to take to the stage with keynotes addressing packaging commitments, supply chain data needed for sustainable reporting, and enacting a credible net zero roadmap for the supply chain.