Bain analysis informs London First recovery plan post COVID

A new report from London First, a UK-based not-for-profit business campaigning group, says the UK Government needs to support the city’s recovery plan as it has been harder hit by the COVID-19 pandemic than other cities.

Using insight from Bain & Company, the report highlights both the social and economic impact on the city, and the need for levelling up – a policy pledge that focusses more on regions outside of the capital.

However, London’s Central Activities Zone (CAZ) which features a high concentration of hospitality, retail, arts, education and real estate, coupled with a low population density, means footfall has fallen suffered more than most other cities.

• London’s CAZ footfall in August 2020 was only 27% of pre-COVID-19 levels according to the report, compared to 41% in Manchester and 47% in Birmingham.

• Population density of Paris in 2.7 times that of London.

• London also has around 13% of the UK population but accounts for a disproportionate 23% of GDP.

When you consider that the UK’s real GDP also fell by 9.9% in 2020, the hardest hit of the G7 countries, London could face significant impact on its standing as a global powerhouse.