Sustainable moves businesses can make to win customers, IBM

Help consumers make more sustainable choices at home

What consumers want Three-quarters (77%) of consumers say they want to do more to support sustainability at home, including reducing water and energy consumption, recycling electronics and appliances, buying recycle products, composting food waste, generating renewable energy at home, and storing energy at home. Perceived difficulty in making such more environmentally responsible decisions at home is proving an obstacle, however.

Consumers say there are several actions that businesses, perhaps in partnership with government could take to help them make more sustainable choices at home, including offering greater personal incentives to make change, such as rebates or discounts (43%), creating different, more accessible ways to participate (41%), offering less expensive options (40%) and ensuring greater awareness of available choices (39%).

How businesses can take action To help consumers make smarter, more sustainable changes at home, IBM recommends the following:

1. Increase transparency and communications Increasing transparency and communication will be critical to helping individuals take more effective and informed actions, and influence others. For example, providing detailed information about sourcing, manufacturing, materials development, and transportation can help them advocate for environmentally responsible companies in conversations with family and friends. Social media videos, on-pack callouts, and QR codes can supplement traditional reporting to help consumers understand how your company is protecting the environment and enabling responsible consumption.

2. Embrace the circular economy Design and engineer a sustainable end-of-life for your products, but also help give them new life by educating consumers on how products and packaging can be reused, reclaimed, or recycled.

3. Educate, inform, and influence Help consumers share their experiences and success stories with others in their networks. Videos, social media posts, savings calculators, and online articles are all great vehicles to help consumers amplify the conversation and promote your brand.

Win over purpose-driven consumers with quality and value

What consumers want In 2022, purpose-driven consumers, who choose products and brands based on how well they align to their values, became the largest segment (44%) of consumers across all product categories, according to Ibid research. And their impact appears to be growing.

IBM’s study found that, on average, three in five consumers (64%) say products branded environmentally sustainable or socially responsible made up at least half of their last purchase. What’s more, roughly half (49%) of consumers globally say they paid an average premium of 59% for products branded as sustainable or socially responsible, signalling consumers are willing to support sustainability with their wallets. And it’s not just the wealthy willing to spend more, 43% of those in the lower income bracket said they too paid a premium for such products.

How businesses can take action Forward-looking brands are competing to win over purpose-driven consumers. Take mega-retailer Target which recently announced plans for its first net-zero store in California. So, what action should businesses take to win purpose-driven consumers?

1. Improve product quality Accelerate product design and development innovations using renewable energy, recycled materials, re-engineered packaging, and other sustainable options. Leverage intelligent automation to ensure quality and compliance through different phases of the manufacturing process.

2. Increase value for money Offer incentives for consumers to reduce their carbon footprints, such as discounts for customers who consolidate shipments from multiple orders. Leverage intelligent workflows and advanced analytics to improve efficiency while reducing carbon emissions and waste – then pass the savings along to end consumers.

3. Invest in education Define clear metrics to measure progress and share outcomes with consumers. Increase transparency around product sourcing and ingredients. Highlight different ways consumers can participate in the circular economy and reduce waste with the products you offer, such as paying a deposit for reusable containers they can return or refill.