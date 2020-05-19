ABB launches more than 210 solutions and services at its Customer World Africa event

ABB commercially launched more than 210 solutions and services on 10 April in Johannesburg, during its Customer World Africa event.

The company aims to accelerate growth in on the continent, fuelled by the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions.

ABB Ability™ has been deisgned to provide solutions and services that can cut costs and increase productivity – progressing passed outmoded western models.

“Africa has a historic opportunity to accelerate growth and development and realise its full potential with the emergence of new technologies,” stated Chunyuan Gu, President for the Region Asia, Middle East and Africa at ABB.

“As a pioneering technology leader, serving utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure providers, ABB is the ideal partner to help customers in Africa realize the tremendous productivity and performance improvements that digitalization delivers.”

ABB Ability™ targets renewable power, high-voltage transmission technologies, digital grids, and microgrids.

The offering also aims to improve automation and robotics in fields such as mining, as well as new transport technologies that connect Africa with the rest of the globe.

“Africa has the world’s most youthful population. This combined with improving economic fundamentals, the continent is ideally positioned to take advantage of new technologies,” commented Leon Viljoen, Managing Director of ABB South Africa.

“Training and preparing the next generation of engineers is pivotal for the continent.”

“That is why ABB has joined forces with the Wits University in Johannesburg and why we have a number of other projects across the continent.”

Image: ABB