ABB unveils world's fastest vehicle charger as Hannover Messe 2018 launches

ABB has launched what it's calling the world's fastest charger for electric vehicles (EVs) at the leading industrial show, Hannover Messe.

Terra High Power, the technology giant's new 350 kW solution for the EV market, can provide 200km worth of power in just eight minutes and how now been made commercially available for the first time.

Electrify America, the biggest electric vehicle infrastructure project to date in the United States, recently selected ABB as its supplier for charging technology, further establishing it as a leader in the market.

The Swiss firm's product portfolio includes charging technologies for electric cars, buses and trucks, as well as solutions for the electrification of ships, railways and cableways. It is also the main partner for Formula E, the world’s first fully electric international FIA motorsport series.

This year's Hannover Messe trade show is expected to showcase around 5,000 exhibitors, with a number of key Industry 4.0 topics top of the agenda including industrial automation, IT services integration and research and development.

The event, which is running until Friday April 27th at Hannover's Exhibition Grounds, is expected to attract approximately 220,000 visitors with over 150 high-profile speakers from across industries.

"This high-power fast charger provides electric vehicles with up to seven times more range in the same charging time than with previous models," ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer said from Hannover Messe. "Together with our comprehensive ABB Ability digital offering, we easily connect chargers to back offices, payment platforms or smart grid systems and offer our customers leading functionality."