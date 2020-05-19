Accenture reinforces Oracle Cloud relationship with Certus Solutions acquisition

Accenture has agreed the acquisition of Certus Solutions, one of the UK's leading exponents of Oracle's cloud services.

The transaction, for which the financials remain undisclosed, strengthens Accenture's relationship with Oracle Cloud, with Certus Solutions set to become part of Accenture's Oracle practice.

Certus Solutions specialises in solutions in the healthcare industry and the public sector, where it is already working alongside Accenture on a top-end digital transformation package for a UK government department.

See also:



Accenture was recently awarded the 2018 Partner of the Year for Oracle ERP Cloud in the UK & Ireland by Oracle, having been one of its leading systems integration partners globally for 12 years.

"Accenture is focused on delivering the latest innovations in cloud, analytics, and intelligent automation and artificial intelligence to help clients become intelligent enterprises," said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services.

"With the addition of Certus Solutions, we’re further expanding our Oracle Cloud services and capabilities that help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and achieve better business outcomes."

"Accenture is at the forefront of positive transformational change, but what’s truly exciting is what Certus Solutions can add that will benefit our clients," added Mark Sweeny, founder and CEO at Certus. "There is a tremendous opportunity to do some great work and we’re looking forward to taking that on together."