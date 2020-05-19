The Africa Fintech Summit to be hosted in Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, will host the Africa Fintech Summit for the first time, between 8-9 November.

The premiere event, organised by Dedalus Global, has recently been held in the capital of the US, Washington D.C.

The summit will bring together innovators, policy makers, and investors from the Fintech market.

“Lagos is an ideal host city; it’s an epicenter of Africa’s fintech revolution and the driving force behind the continent’s entrepreneurial spirit,” remarked Leland Rice, Chairman of the Africa Fintech Summit.

“The successes of companies such as Paga, Flutterwave, Mines.io, and Paystack have strategically positioned Lagos as the destination of choice for investors.”

SEE ALSO:

“The first edition of the Summit in D.C. was a launch pad for several milestone fintech deals struck among its delegates in the months after the event.”

“We plan to build on these successes in Lagos, with a focus on bringing innovators and policy makers together to move the needle on fintech regulation and bringing founders and investors together to facilitate further capital raises.”

The summit will host investor missions from the UAE, US, and UK, as well as a blockchain masterclass and an Alpha Expo.

“This reflects the progress Nigeria is making in the areas of technology and financial services,” stated Lanre Osibona, the Senior Special Assistant to President on Technology.

“The event is very important as it comes at the heels of the Vice President Osinbajo’s trip to Silicon Valley to promote Nigeria’s tech sector. We look forward to collaborating with the organizing committee and to a successful event in Lagos.”