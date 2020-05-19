Amazon video-on-demand services enters Kenya market

Competition for Kenya’s pay-TV viewers will increase following Amazon’s entry to the market. Amazon is the third video-on-demand (VoD) service provider in the market.

US online retail company Amazon announced Prime Video’s launched in various countries globally, including Kenya. Amazon’s UK presence will rival internet TV giant Netflix and South African Internet video streaming service ShowMax.

“We are excited to announce that starting today, fans around the world have access to Prime Video,” said Tim Leslie, Vice President international of Prime Video.

The introductory price of Amazon Prime Video is $2.99 (Sh305.46) per month. After six months, the service will cost $5.99 (Sh611.94) per month. This is still less than a Netflix subscription, which starts from $7.99 (816.25) per month.

Competitors ShowMax Premium costs $8.80 (Sh899.00) a month and provides a full range of international and local content. ShowMax Select at $3.30 (Sh337.13) offers reduced data consumption with a specific focus on local content.

The launch of Amazon Prime Video in Kenya comes after Netflix entered the market earlier this year. Amazon’s streaming service is available in more countries than Netflix, which launched in 130 markets including Kenya earlier this year.



SOURCE: [Business Daily]