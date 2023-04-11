Google and Amazon ‘struggling’ to lay off European workers

Tech giants Google and Amazon are among companies struggling to lay off employees in Europe due to strict labour laws.

While US firms can trim down their workforce by thousands of workers at a time on home soil, the process is not so simple elsewhere.

Cutting jobs in Europe is proving difficult due to the need for prior consultation with employee interest groups, reports Bloomberg.

Given these consultations can last several months, huge swathes of workers are being “left in limbo”, unsure as to whether there will be a job waiting for them at the other end.