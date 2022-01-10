Arvato: Smart up Vodafone’s processes

As Arvato Supply Chain Solutions celebrates its partnership for almost 30 years with Vodafone it is focused to be your digital change agent for a green, sustainable future.

“We would love to be your digital change agent when it comes to transforming your businesses for a brighter, sustainable future,” said Andreas Barth, President Tech Group and Head of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability.

“We support our clients with complex individualised, outsourcing solutions. We are really proud to work with a number of Fortune 500 companies,” said Barth.

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is a leading international provider of order-to-cash solutions for end-customer-oriented industries. During its long partnership with Vodafone it has set up a green location to pave the way for a zero-carbon future.



Arvato in numbers:

Euro 2 billion revenue

85 locations

20+ countries

16,000 employees

over 2 million sqm warehouse space

470k sqm new only in 2021

500mio shipments and returns

Celebrating the partnership with Vodafone

Vodafone selected Arvato as a trusted partner in 1992 and since then have worked together in mobile and landline logistics.

Arvato has supported Vodafone to transform their supply chain from a pure mobile phone logistic into an multi device supply chain with solution for smartphones, broadband, IOT and eSIM, always making sure that Arvato provides a robust, reliable and flexible logistics solution which adapts to Vodafone’s needs – also for the upcoming years.

“We opened a highly automated location for Vodafone in 2018 and when we moved to the warehouse, we agreed it should be carbon-neutral and incorporate geothermal energy, photo-voltaic systems and emission neutral logistics setup.”

Future Warehouse

As a supply chain company with a high level of IT expertise, Arvato has been quick to initiate the transformation to the Future Warehouse. The automation of sites through the increased use of machines and intelligent systems is a high priority for the company.

“On one hand it's all about automation and on the other it's about data and IT background. When we look at automation, we are keen to invest into goods-to-person handling equipment, AGV equipment and solutions that support the human interface and their workload,” said Barth.

Arvato make use of various tools, including machine learning technology. RPA technologies like modern goods-to-person systems, driverless transport systems or innovative pick-robotics solutions are a part of this, as are virtual/augmented reality, RFID or drones.

Barth said, at the beginning of 2021 Arvato founded a new unit with 300 experts who present their concentrated digital competence for innovative solutions.

“The backbone of this is to have a solid IT solution. We strive to be the most data-driven supply chain company in the world that includes a cloud-only backbone and includes that we use the data our clients provide us, along with the date we are generating, to invest in a new business model.

Sustainable future

Barth underlines the climate effects of digitization. “The digital transformation is a relevant key to a successful climate policy, and we support our clients!” said Barth. “Only when companies have real-time access to third-party logistics networks and comprehensive visibility into their entire supply chain, including subcontractors, will they be able to put both sustainability and speed into practice. “ he says.

“For Arvato it's all about the reduction of our carbon footprint. In specific, we are placing solar panels on our warehouses. For example, we own one of the biggest solar roof panels in the Netherlands, and we are also investing in LED lighting. We have switched more than 80% of our energy consumption into green energy and will switch the rest in 2022,” he said.