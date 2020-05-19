Business Review Europe magazine - October issue now available!

The October issue of the Business Review Europe magazine, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

Our cover feature this month is an exclusive chat with Deborah Sherry, who has a key role in GE Digital’s operation on the continent.

As General Manager & Chief Commercial Officer, she oversees a team that creates and manages software to deliver more efficient business models to companies across Europe.

Following that, Jess Shanahan looks at how businesses are looking to exploit the electric vehicle space, including one firm that has entered the market with an electric scooter.

Our Top 10 this month focusses on the busiest airports in Europe, with the likes of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and London Gatwick making up the list.

Finally, our exclusive profiles feature interviews with Paddy Power Betfair, Roche & Accenture, NVIDIA, RISE SICS and Chassis Brakes International – all involving in-depth discussions with top executives and industry experts.

CLICK HERE to read the October issue of the Business Review Europe magazine in full.