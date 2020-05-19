Cape Town to host AI Expo Africa in September, focusing on Industry 4.0

South Africa is to host AI Expo Africa in its legislative capital city, Cape Town, between 9-11 September.

The expo and conference will showcase artificial intelligence (AI) talent across the continent, bringing together business leaders from all sectors.

The event will also offer skills development workshops from firms such as Intel, targeting engineers, data scientists, students and entrepreneurs.

AI Expo Africa aims to equip business leaders with the knowledge and real-world AI case studies that will allow them to implement the technology to improve profitability and efficiency.

Accenture, SAP, Dimension Data, BCX, Siatik, Intel, Startup Boot Camp, Knife Capital and Sqwidnet are among the names showcasing at the event.

“We have created this event so that start-ups and the big ICT / Cloud / AI players can all be in the same room, something that is often overlooked by event organisers who exclude SMEs, so this event is uniquely inclusive in that regard,” commented Nick Bradshaw, Event Director.

“We also have dedicated tracks for innovation, vendors and case studies so delegates will see ‘real world’ AI business applications they can adopt now.”

“We are also proud to be working with AI Expo’s chosen charity and upliftment partner Starting Chance are creating grass roots educational environments in the Western Cape,” added Roy Bannister, Chairman of AI Expo Africa.