CommProve wins contract with Safaricom

Safaricom, Kenya’s leading mobile operator providing its widest 3G network, is looking to CommProve to improve its subscriber network quality of experience.

As part of the agreement, CommProve, which is headquartered in Ireland, will deploy its next generation network monitoring solution, CommProve NetLedge across Safaricom’s network.

A private company, CommProve enables mobile network operators (MNOs) to control financial performance, quality of experience and network performance using real-time cell awareness.

The deployment is scheduled for completion by the first half of this year.

As well as offering customers a comprehensive mobile, voice and data services on a variety of platforms, Safaricom is also well-known for its pioneering money transfer product M-PESA.

Thibaud Rerolle, Technical & IT Director, at Safaricom, said: “Safaricom has aggressive plans for growth and as we expand further in the region we need to further enhance the network performance for our subscribers.”

“We needed to work with a company that has a platform that is able to enable network monitoring across multiple network interfaces including LTE and WiMAX to support our existing network as well as our future plans.

“Following an extensive evaluation process, CommProve’s network monitoring solution was identified as the best of breed solution available to meet Safaricom’s requirements. The CommProve solution is tried and tested in the market and is leading the way in real-time cell awareness.”

CommProve NetLedge and Insight applications will provide network monitoring across multiple interfaces for control and user plane in 3G, LTE and WiMax to ensure the measurement of network performance KPI’s, Quality of Service and the full utilization of the network.

The solution will track customer experience and also perform advanced troubleshooting to enable Safaricom’s engineering team to complete issue identification and resolution in real-time.

Dr Lars Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of CommProve, said: “The last couple of years have been an exciting time for CommProve in Africa and we’re delighted to be announcing our newest customer in the region, Safaricom.

“Safaricom is the leading provider in Kenya and remains focused on providing the best quality network for their customer. We are looking forward to working closely with the Safaricom team to assist them in achieving their goals.”