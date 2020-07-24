Accenture establishes network virtualisation project

In a recent announcement made by Accenture the company - alongside Cisco, Sirti Digital and Enel Group - has established one of the largest corporate telecommunications network virtualisation projects in the world.

The project was designed and developed in Italy and has been reported to have reduced operating costs and significantly increased the agility of Enel’s infrastructure. The network connects over 1,000 sites over three continents and 10 countries such as Italy, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Russia and North America.

The new initiative forms part of Enel Group’s broader strategic program - ‘Beyond Cloud Computing’. The program looks to merge the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology that optimises access to cloud applications and use of connectivity, and edge computing solutions in order to create a telecommunications architecture to help achieve operational excellence through the comprehensive processes of digitisation.

“The Beyond Cloud Computing project is part of a digital transformation program launched in 2015 with a migration to the cloud. During the COVID-19 emergency, the virtualization of network equipment has allowed us to manage our infrastructure remotely, without the need to have personnel on site," said Carlo Bozzoli, who serves as head of Enel’s Global Digital Solutions.

Based on a lean virtual infrastructure that uses both private and public networks, this solution prior to the announcement was considered hard to achieve, due to unwillingness to use public connectivity. However, Accenture highlights that the reluctance has been lifted with the adoption of a secure dedicated virtual network, which provides high quality service and reduced costs.

“The program has enabled the introduction of architectures and technologies aimed at accelerating digitisation through a public cloud. It showcases the group’s first step toward edge computing, which will reduce data processing latency, thus boosting the processing capacity distributed around the country,” commented Accenture in a company statement.

As a result the project has allowed Enel Group to significantly reduce go-to-market times and optimise cost efficiency, via the rationalisation of systems. In addition the project has reduced operating costs by enabling the remote management of maintenance operations.

“Enel will also be able to integrate innovative technologies, such as the Internet of Things and augmented and virtual reality, into its network to facilitate the monitoring, management and maintenance of its assets located throughout Italy,” added Accenture.

Working in partnership with Accenture, Cisco and Sirti Digital the new infrastructure was built by Enel Global Digital Solutions.

Accenture supported the management of the transformation programme and implementation of the centralised infrastructure

Cisco provided innovative features via its Viptela SD-WAN technology and contributed to the network’s overall design

Sirti Digital Solutions supported the implementation of the distributed components across the new architecture as well as the migration of network services

