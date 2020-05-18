Dell provides future-ready technology to customers in the Middle East

Dell has announced its continued momentum in providing future-ready technology to customers in the Middle East, by working closely with CIOs across the region to ensure the right expertise is available.

As businesses prepare for future demands, Dell’s goal is to avoid a split between new and traditional technologies by focusing on compute-centric and software driven models. By combining emerging software-defined data centre technologies and new infrastructure hardware designs, Dell aims to deliver a future-ready approach that will help its customers be workload-ready, virtual-ready, big data-ready and cloud-ready. This model is already proving successful in EMEA, with many customers taking advantage of Dell’s expertise and offerings to prepare for future demands now.

Driss el Ougmani, General Manager Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said: “We believe that one unified strategy for improving structure, workloads and experiences means better outcomes across the board. Our work with customers to date has demonstrated the strength of this strategy and we look forward to deploying it further across the region. Our approach to future-ready IT is evolutionary. You can begin optimising with Dell at any point in your journey, anywhere in your IT set-up.”

Tecom Group, a business park operator with a major role in developing Dubai's economy, teamed up with Dell’s Customer Security team to build the region’s most advanced security infrastructure. The group comprises of a portfolio of 11 business communities and provide a home for over 5,100 businesses, ranging from major multinationals to local SMEs and start-ups, representing a total workforce of 76,000. Tecom was able to implement a holistic security solution and strategy that is embraced by its users, not just tolerated; it makes it easy for people to do the right thing when it comes to security; it stands in the way of threats, but stays out of the way of people and progress.

Dell has also provided both infrastructure hardware and software for a comprehensive solution tailored to suit the specific needs of the Sharjah Police department. Additionally, Dell has supported Sharjah Police in implementing live Video Capture for police cars and motorcycles to ensure protection of first responders and public service fleets. Ltd. Colonel Khalid Buhindi, Director of Sharjah Police IT, said: “The implementation is key to our ability to monitor and store vast amounts of information that is crucial to safeguarding the security of Sharjah. Through Dell’s expertise and scalable end-to-solutions we believe we have the tools to support our current endeavours, in addition to a foundation for future growth. We have an excellent track record with Dell having previously worked with them to build an E2E data center and replace existing infrastructure, expanding key infrastructural components.”

