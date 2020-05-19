Article
Technology

Deutsche Telekom launches simplified IoT solution for its customers

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Deutsche Telekom is hoping to open up the Internet of Things (IoT) to a wider range of companies via a new simplified solution.

Through exclusive end-to-end bundles, Germany biggest telecommunications firm will be to offer businesses the opportunity to utilise IoT technology via its 'Cloud of Things' platform.

The bundles will contain everything an end-to-end IoT solution needs to be implemented, including hardware, mobile connectivity, cloud storage and a user-friendly web portal. With the incorporation of reliable, standardized platforms, customers will be able deploy and use these IoT solutions quickly and easily.

According to the IDC study 'Internet of Things in Deutschland 2018', one in five SME companies would like to have all-around, care-free packages to deploy IoT solutions for their business.

In its statement, Deutsche Telekom says its first end-to-end solutions are "Asset Tracking" and "Industrial Machine Monitoring", with more bundles for a variety of industries and use cases to follow. 

Earlier this month, Business Chief reported that Vodafone is to complete the full acquisition of Liberty Global's operations in Germany, a merger which is set to challenge Deutsche Telekom's traditional dominance of the market in its home country.

