Vodafone UK: new IoT services to remove adoption barriers

Vodafone UK’s recent announcement reports that the telecommunications company has partnered with IoT.nxt - part of the Vodafone Group - to offer its customers every part of an IoT solution, with a single data management platform, and the ability to integrate old and new devices in one system.

In doing this, the company aims to remove the barriers for UK businesses when it comes to the adoption of IoT, by ensuring that it is accessible for all businesses, including those without a specialist in-house.. As part of its new services, Vodafone UK will provide IoT sensors and devices, develop a data management platform and provide ongoing professional services.

In a recent report released by Vodafone UK, the company outlined the benefits of ‘digital buildings’. The report found that investing in IoT for public sector buildings could: reduce carbon emissions by up to 1.2mn tonnes of CO2 a year, reduce energy usage by 15%, and save taxpayers up to £380mn annually. The report calls in the UK government to explore the potential of digital buildings technology.

“We’re making it easy for any business to adopt IoT. We’re taking away complexity, and making it simple to deploy, simple to manage, and simple to see the return on investment. With our colleagues at IoT.nxt we can be unique in the UK market – we’ll grow our leadership position from here, and deliver customers a digital capability that will prove invaluable in meeting the pressures of business today,” commented Anne Sheehan, Business Director, Vodafone UK.

In 2019, Vodacom - part of the Vodafone Group - acquired 51% of share in IoT.nxt, the addition to the group is expected to help Vodafone UK to grow its leadership in the IoT space by opening up new market opportunities.

“It’s great to be part of the Vodafone Group. After a successful collaboration with Vodacom in South Africa, we are thrilled to power the new era of Vodafone UK’s IoT strategy. IoT is perceived by many businesses to be complex and bespoke, but it doesn’t have to be. We hope to change that perception with a platform which can be adapted to any business, and type of connection, and any use case,” concluded Nico Steyn, CEO of IoT.nxt.

