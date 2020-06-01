Vodafone: helping to UK back to work with IoT technology

Combining cutting-edge thermal imaging and Vodafone IoT, the company strives to get the UK back to work safely.

In partnership with Digital Barriers, Vodafone UK has launched a heat detection camera in order to help UK organisations safely get back to work amidst the current outbreak of COVID-19.

“During this crisis, our role has been to keep the UK connected. Now, we want to help UK organisations get their people back to work while prioritising their safety. The Heat Detection Camera is a helpful tool to support this goal, every organisation needs one. We believe technology-led solutions will play an important role in return-to-work strategies,” commented Anne Sheehan, Business Director, Vodafone UK.

The technology combines thermal imaging with Vodafone’s IoT connectivity, in order to screen the temperature of people as they enter a building. The heat detection camera can check the temperature of 100 people per minute, streaming the information securely and in real time to devices such as a laptop or mobile, providing instant analysis to discreetly alert that a person may have a raised temperature, which can then be further investigated using standard clinical evaluations methods.

The benefits of IoT for this technology provides reliable and secure connectivity and the ability to implement standalone installations without the need for additional IT requirements.

“The Heat Detection Camera brings together Vodafone’s expertise in IoT with innovative technology and a secure managed service to create an enterprise-grade solution that protects employees and front-of-house staff. Our IoT network can connect many cameras quickly and without disruption in almost any location; and our ongoing partnership with Digital Barriers provides reassurance that the underlying software and hardware is engineered to the highest standards,” added Scott Petty, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone UK.

Developed by Digital Barriers - a uk based organisation that is supported by Tomorrow Street incubator and the Vodafone Business 5G accelerator - the heat detection camera incorporates thermal and HD cameras for reliable, real-time body temperature screening that is accurate within /- 0.3 degrees Celsius.

“This Heat Detection Camera has been designed to help companies safeguard staff and customers, reopen facilities and get back to work safely. The solution combines class-leading temperature screening with highly secure remote access and alerts. Partnering with Vodafone UK to bring this to market will ensure it is widely available and supported by a world-class IoT network and managed services operation,” concluded Zak Doffman, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Barriers.

SEE ALSO:

For more information on all business in Europe, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Image source: Vodafone