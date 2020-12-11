Vodafone launches new security service to combat cybercrime

In an announcement made by Vodafone the company has launched a new security service to help businesses protect themselves from cybercrime.

The new portfolio of cybersecurity products will be available for UK enterprises, public sector organisations, and critical national infrastructure providers, to protect themselves from cybercrime.

The service called Business Security Enhanced “is delivered by a dedicated Vodafone security team, which has been providing expert security services and solutions to Government and defence customers since 1989,” stated Vodafone .

This is to ensure that the company can provide the greatest level of security and resilience. Every element of the new service is being run from in-house secure data centres.

“This year has shown the importance of technology to society and the economy. With more people accessing sensitive data in remote locations due to the ever-increasing capabilities of mobile technology, proactive and constantly evolving cybersecurity strategies have become critical,” added Vodafone .

The new service is reported to have three service offerings that will cover the breadth of risks that affect large organisations:

Cyber Enhanced: a high-performance solution for cybersecurity that combines experts in cybersecurity and military-grade technology.

a high-performance solution for cybersecurity that combines experts in cybersecurity and military-grade technology. IoT Enhanced: secure-by-design IoT solutions, this offering is custom-built to incorporate the nuances of each customer’s business.

secure-by-design IoT solutions, this offering is custom-built to incorporate the nuances of each customer’s business. Mobile Enhanced: this offering services include end-to-end encryption, smart automation and centralised control, on-shore data storage and support from military-grade mobile and cyber security specialists

“Cybersecurity now goes hand-in-hand with connectivity. Every industry needs connectivity, so every industry needs to protect themselves from cybercrime. We have more than 30 years of experience working in some of the most sensitive and critical areas, and now we’re making our skills, knowledge and technology available to enterprises across the UK,” commented Anne Sheehan, Business Director, Vodafone UK.

