Deutsche Telekom looking to 2020 for roll-out of 5G network in Europe

Deutsche Telekom believes it can begin rolling out a 5G network across Europe by 2020.

The German mobile company has made the claim following the successful trial of a live 5G New Radio (NR) network across commercial sites in Berlin.

As reported by zdnet.com, Deutsche Telekom and project partner Huawei used Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (Massive MIMO) technology on four Huawei radio antennas in the city's Schöneberg district.

"What we do now in Berlin is to show that we are 5G ready," said Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, Chief Technical Officer at the network.

"We are 5G ready. So the next point for us is when the standard is ready 2020 onwards, there will be a 5G network available. How we do that, of course, we will not tell publicly."

Once 5G standards have been set by the 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), Deutsche Telekom say they can begin to lay the foundations for the network next year.

According to a recent report by the GSMA, 5G connectivity will account for nearly a third of Europe's mobile network by 2025.