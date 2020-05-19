Article
Technology

Deutsche Telekom looking to 2020 for roll-out of 5G network in Europe

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Deutsche Telekom believes it can begin rolling out a 5G network across Europe by 2020.

The German mobile company has made the claim following the successful trial of a live 5G New Radio (NR) network across commercial sites in Berlin.

As reported by zdnet.com, Deutsche Telekom and project partner Huawei used Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (Massive MIMO) technology on four Huawei radio antennas in the city's Schöneberg district.

See also:


"What we do now in Berlin is to show that we are 5G ready," said Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, Chief Technical Officer at the network.

"We are 5G ready. So the next point for us is when the standard is ready 2020 onwards, there will be a 5G network available. How we do that, of course, we will not tell publicly."

Once 5G standards have been set by the 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), Deutsche Telekom say they can begin to lay the foundations for the network next year.

According to a recent report by the GSMA, 5G connectivity will account for nearly a third of Europe's mobile network by 2025.

5g technologyDeutsche Telekom 5GEurope 5G5G implementation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability