Dubai reveals sun-facing solar flower

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Dubai Municipality has revealed a flower-shaped solar panel which can turn itself to face sunlight.

The Smart Flower was developed by an Austrian company, and contains sensors which allow it to automatically track rays of sunlight. This makes it 23 percent more efficient than traditional roof-top solar systems.

The flower has a weather-adapting feature and a ventilation system to make sure it is fully functioning in high temperatures.

 Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of the municipality, said: "Dubai Municipality’s commitment to innovation and implementation of creative ideas in line with Dubai Government’s vision of becoming the world’s most innovative and sustainable city."

The Smart Flower is just one of several new projects started by the Dubai Municipality sustainability and renewable energy department.

