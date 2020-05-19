Equinix plans $19mn renewable data centre in Bulgaria

The US-based data centre provider, Equinix, has announced plans to build its second data centre in Bulgaria.

The company will build its second data centre in the nation’s capital city, Sofia, to be operational by the first quarter of 2019.

The US$19mn project will be constructed in phases, with the first phase to add 1,103sqm of space to house 350 IT cabinets – an additional 1,100 cabinets could be added later.

The site, which will run solely off renewable energy, will increase Equinix’s connection in eastern Europe.

“Bulgaria is a strategic location within the Balkans with access to the EU, Turkey and the Caucasus,” said the firm.

“Equinix's presence in Bulgaria has been met with strong customer demand, as businesses increase their IT consumption to keep pace with the growing digital economy,” remarked Zdravko Nikolov, Managing Director of Equinix Bulgaria.

“We are excited to now offer state-of-the-art data center space locally with global capabilities and reach into 52 markets on Platform Equinix.”

“Data centre colocation provides a powerful level of direct interconnection and empowers enterprises to react in real time, adapt quickly to change and leverage digital ecosystems to create new value and growth,” added Eric Schwartz, President of Equinix EMEA.

“The new SO2 data centre in Sofia will provide local businesses and multinationals with the latest interconnection options to accelerate business performance and support their IT transformation initiatives.”