Equinix study highlights digital transformation drive for IT

Digital infrastructure leader Equinix has released its annual global study of IT decision-makers on the biggest tech trends affecting businesses. This year, unsurprisingly, the study focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on digital transformation.

Equinix surveyed 2,600 IT decision-makers across 26 countries in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. When it comes to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the study says:

51% of businesses have rearchitected their IT infrastructure to meet new remote and hybrid working demands, with tech budgets increasing to accelerate digital transformation

66% of digital leaders in the UAE believe there will be long-term changes to working practices

75% of companies still intend to expand despite the disruption caused by COVID-19

More than half (55%) plan to move more business to the cloud because of the pandemic and 60% say they have accelerated their digital transformation strategies.

Digital transformation in the post-pandemic future

When it comes to investing in digital infrastructure, 56% said their budgets have been increased to meet digital demands.

There has also been an overhaul of IT strategies, with 68% saying they have revised their IT strategy while 68% also said they want to invest in technology to be more agile.

When it comes to their priorities, 94% of respondents in the UAE said digitising their IT infrastructure was a top priority – up 27% on last year.

“In this ultra-competitive and connected global economy, the demands placed on IT are growing rapidly, said Kamel Al-Tawil, Managing Director for Middle East and North Africa at Equinix.

“The success of a business is now determined by its ability to harness the benefits of digital transformation and ensure business continuity in this new operating environment.”