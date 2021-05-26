Article
Digital Strategy

Equinix study highlights digital transformation drive for IT

By Kate Birch
May 26, 2021
Equinix reports changing working conditions sparks surge in IT investment as part of UAE’s digital transformation

Digital infrastructure leader Equinix has released its annual global study of IT decision-makers on the biggest tech trends affecting businesses. This year, unsurprisingly, the study focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on digital transformation.

Equinix surveyed 2,600 IT decision-makers across 26 countries in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. When it comes to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the study says:

  • 51% of businesses have rearchitected their IT infrastructure to meet new remote and hybrid working demands, with tech budgets increasing to accelerate digital transformation
  • 66% of digital leaders in the UAE believe there will be long-term changes to working practices
  • 75% of companies still intend to expand despite the disruption caused by COVID-19

More than half (55%) plan to move more business to the cloud because of the pandemic and 60% say they have accelerated their digital transformation strategies.

Digital transformation in the post-pandemic future

When it comes to investing in digital infrastructure, 56% said their budgets have been increased to meet digital demands.

There has also been an overhaul of IT strategies, with 68% saying they have revised their IT strategy while 68% also said they want to invest in technology to be more agile.

When it comes to their priorities, 94% of respondents in the UAE said digitising their IT infrastructure was a top priority – up 27% on last year.

“In this ultra-competitive and connected global economy, the demands placed on IT are growing rapidly, said Kamel Al-Tawil, Managing Director for Middle East and North Africa at Equinix.

“The success of a business is now determined by its ability to harness the benefits of digital transformation and ensure business continuity in this new operating environment.”

