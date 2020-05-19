eSite x10: Revolutionary hybrid power system unveiled

Flexenclosure, a global leader in intelligent power management systems for the ICT industry, has unveiled its revolutionary new hybrid power system for telecom sites – the eSite x10. eSite x10 will provide towercos (mobile phone tower companies) and mobile operators a sustained advantage in terms of the highest possible uptime and the lowest possible site power costs.

eSite x10 is the world’s first hybrid power system purpose-built for outdoor telecom sites and to outdoor telecom standards. It is a patented, sealed tamper-proof unit with passive convection cooling, no filters, no moving parts and it requires no maintenance.

Flexenclosure is an industry leader in the hybrid power system market, having deployed several thousand eSite systems in Africa and Asia. Three years in development, eSite x10 has been purpose-built from the ground up to withstand the operational challenges that have been the downfall of nigh on all of the hybrid power implementations around the world to date.

“eSite x10 is like no other hybrid power system available today and its launch is a ground-breaking moment in the industry’s history,” said David King, CEO, Flexenclosure. “Until now, hybrid power systems for off-grid or bad-grid telecom sites have been built using indoor components and deployed in outdoor locations where they are exposed to the most challenging environmental extremes imaginable.”

“These systems weren’t fit for purpose and they were highly unreliable. eSite x10 has been developed to overcome these operational issues and is, quite simply, the future of hybrid power.”

Some of eSite x10’s key innovations include:

IP65 sealed and ruggedized to withstand the harshest operating environments as well as potential tampering.

Tested and certified to the strictest CE and ETSI requirements.

Patented protective soft power switching between grid and gensets.

Single unit preconfigured to handle all site types greatly simplifies deployment planning and compact form factor allows unit to be hand carried to site.

Preconfigured for up to three tenants with separate load measurement.

Fully integrated eSite Tools suite provides reliable network data for highest sustained performance.

Delivers 24/7 uptime and industry leading OPEX reduction.





African Business Review’s November issue is now live.

Stay connected: follow @AfricaBizReview and @WedaeliABR on Twitter.



African Business Review is also on Facebook