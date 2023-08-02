The race for businesses to integrate generative AI is well and truly on.

We already know leaders across the globe fear being left behind, and feel this emerging technology will be key to them gaining a competitive advantage over the coming years.

This need to invest seems even more pressing when many of the biggest organisations on the planet are spending billions of dollars.

The latest evidence demonstrating just how laser-focused companies are when it comes to gen AI comes from Insight Enterprises, which has found 72% of European organisations are in the process of establishing – or have already established – policies around the technology.

“This data clearly indicates AI’s growing importance to organisations when it comes to digital transformation,” says Adrian Gregory, EMEA President at Insight, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation.

“From boosting productivity to enhancing customer service and improving automation workflows, understanding how to best utilise generative AI will become essential to an organisation’s future success.”

