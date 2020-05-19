Article
Farmcrowdy launches National Digital Agriculture Day in Nigeria

May 19, 2020
Farmcrowdy, the first digital agriculture platform in Nigeria, has launched the nation’s first annual National Digital Agriculture Day.

The company, which enables Nigerians to venture in and sponsor agriculture, has launched the day to mark its second year of operations.

The startup registered the day through the Ministry of Trademark and Patent to recognise contributions made to the country’s agritech industry.

The day aims to work as a vehicle to highlight the role of agriculture within Nigeria’s economy.

“We are equally pleased to see the recent spring of startups following in Farmcrowdy’s footsteps and are looking forward to utilising the National Digital Agriculture Day in Nigeria as a chance to join hands with other agritech startups on the path of breathing new life into agriculture, by supporting even more smallholder farmers and increasing food production not only in Nigeria, but across Africa,” stated Onyeka Akumah, Founder and CEO of Farmcrowdy.

Earlier this week, Farmcrowdy won the Best Agritech Solution for 2018 award at the AppsAfrica Innovation Awards ceremony held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Farmcrowdy was established in 2016, and has since linked with almost 8,000 farmers across 10 of Nigeria’s states.

