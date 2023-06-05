World Environment Day: Five UAE agritech startups to watch

The United Arab Emirates is proving fertile territory for agritech startups.

Since embarking on the National food Security Strategy 2051, the UAE has been investing heavily to generate sustainable local food production to reduce imports and is adopting technologies such as AI and robotics to meet long-term demands, create a circular economy and cut carbon emissions.

The strategy aims to achieve zero hunger by ensuring access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round, limit food waste, and place the country first in the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) by 2051.

Last year, the UAE topped the MENA region in the GFSI, ranking 23rd overall, up 12 places from 2021.

To advance food security solutions in the country, make farming more sustainable, and cut carbon emissions regionally, the UAE is positioning itself as a worldwide hub for agricultural technologies designed for desert conditions. As such, it has been pushing sizeable investments into food security and local sourcing opportunities to build ground-breaking technologies that will revolutionise the sector.

In 2020, the UAE announced a US$100m investment in indoor farming to tackle the fact that it imports 80% of the food that residents consumer.

Last year, Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City, one of the world’s most sustainable developments, announced it was hosting a ‘beta-site’ to test the prospects for early-stage agritech projects launched and piloted in the emirate. And just last month, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority announced the signing of an agreement with investment accelerator Hub71 to promote the development and adoption of ground-breaking technologies in agriculture, food safety, food security and biosecurity.

Based on the country’s commitment to growing the industry, agriculture in the UAE is likely to see a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% between 2022 and 2027, according to a recent report by Sharjah Technology and Innovation Park report.

On World Environment Day 2023, and in the Year of Sustainability for the UAE, we spotlight five emirates-based agritech startups that are taking measures to localise farming, cut carbon emissions and ensure food security.

1