Gazprom launches new product to improve oil spill cleanups

By Real GDPR
May 19, 2020
Russian oil giant Gazprom has developed a new technology designed to better clean up oil spills.

The commissioning ceremony of a production unit for BIOROS, a new oil biodegradation agent, took place at the facility of the Safe Technologies company in St. Petersburg. The event was attended by Oleg Aksyutin, Member of the Management Committee and Department Head at Gazprom.

The new substance was developed by Gazprom VNIIGAZ, the Company's core research centre. BIOROS is an innovative product for oil spill clean-up. It is more effective than similar products made in Russia and abroad, as it provides for, among other things, quicker oil spill removal at a greater range of temperatures, from five to 45 degrees Celsius.

A biodegradation agent is a substance that removes oil spills using special microorganisms, which feed on oil products (oil, fuel oil, diesel fuel, lubricants, etc.), air, and water, thereby cleaning up soils, subsoils, and water sources.

BIOROS and its application technology are protected by Russian patents. The product also received the Gazprom Science and Technology Prize.

Safe Technologies Industrial Group is a Russian enterprise that comprises a number of companies focused on the design and construction of environmental, industrial and chemical facilities, as well as on the development of waste management solutions.

