Gemalto unveils innovative end-to-end solution for the smart energy sector

Dutch technology giant Gemalto has unveiled a new offering that is set to strengthen security for customers in the smart energy market.

The end-to-end solution is designed to protect connected energy assets and the enormous amount of data generated by the rapidly-growing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices utilised in the industry.

Fighting against the ever-increasing threat of cyber attacks, Gemalto's offering establishes end-to-end security between energy meters, data concentrators and energy companies' back-end systems through seamless connectivity solutions, secure digital identities and security lifecycle management for smart meters.

"The smart energy ecosystem is one of the most advanced in terms of security requirements because of the potentially disastrous consequences of malicious hacking," said Guillaume Lafaix, senior vice president Mobile Services and IoT, Gemalto.

"The Gemalto cybersecurity solution for Utilities ensures the integrity and confidentiality of smart meter data while defending against hacking and emerging threats that are typical to this business."

Gemalto is a global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3bn and customers in over 180 countries. Late last year, Business Chief reported that the group had agreed to a €4.8bn takeover from French rival Thales.