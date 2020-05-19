Huawei invests in the future of Zambia’s technology sector

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

On a business trip to China, Zambian President Edgar Lungu witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding between his country and the Chinese tech giant Huawei, represented by its Senior Vice President Dafeng Li.

Since 2007, when the Zambian government announced its initial ICT Policy for the country, the sector has seen much growth, development, and investment. The introduction of fibre optic broadband, and a significant increase in mobile phone usage are key indicators that technology becoming more widespread across the country.

Huawei has been established in Zambia for over 12 years, employing roughly 100 staff, the majority of whom are Zambian. The tech company is helping to bridge the digital divide using technological solutions for telecommunications networks, consumer devices, and cloud computing – it was the first company to introduce the high-speed 3G network to Zambia.

Dafeng Li said, "The ICT industry is an important driving force for social and economic development, and Huawei is willing to share our global successful experience in the ICT industry with the Zambian government to promote the social and economic development in Zambia."

Huawei furthered its commitment to supporting Zambia’s tech sector, making a substantial donation to its "Seeds for the Future" programme, which enables the sponsorship up to ten Zambian ICT students.

Zambia and Huawei signed two memorandums of understanding that will focus on improving rural living standards and promoting local economic development through solving electricity and communication issues.

This continued interest on improving living standards in Zambia not only shows that Huawei has a philanthropic outlook – it shows that the tech firm is willing to invest in the long term, in the very structures that will ensure Zambia’s future prosperity.