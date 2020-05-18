Article
Technology
Hyperloop One - the future of transport
By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Hyperloop One is the future of travel. It’s aiming to commercialise the Hyperloop for moving passengers at airline speeds for the price of a bus ticket.
A custom electric motor accelerates and decelerates a levitated pod through a low-pressure tube. The pod will glide silently for miles with no turbulence, and is dubbed the ‘broadband of transportation’.
The full system will be tested early this year. Currently, Hyperloop One is developing routes in five countries. The goal is to be moving cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021.
