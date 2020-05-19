Information Builders Appoints New Senior Vice President of EMEA

Information Builders, an industry leader in business intelligence (BI), analytics and data management solutions, have announced their appointment of Bill Harmer as senior vice president (SVP) for; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

As senior vice president Bill Harmer will be reporting to the board of directors and is responsible for the management and operation of Information Builders’ business operations throughout EMEA.

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer for Information Builders has commented on the appointment welcoming Mr. Harmer with his over thirty years’ experience to the business: “Bill has a reputation for building engaged, customer-focused teams, helping organisations expand and transform via new technology delivering positive, measurable impact. We welcome him to the team and look forward to enabling enterprises across the EMEA to capitalise on emerging market opportunities and to derive greater value from their data assets.”

Information Builders provides scalable software solutions for data management and analytics, helping organisations to operationalise and monetise their data via insights. Which Mr. Harmer is “delighted to be joining Information Builders at such an exciting time in the company’s history.”

Mr. Harmer believes the “customer-focused culture, strong channel partnerships, continuous product innovation, and cloud-first strategy” Strongly aligns with his own approach to organisational digital transformation and his use of “the best technology platforms to enable widespread data insights and improved business outcomes.”

Mr. Harmer’s final comment on his appointment as senior vice president for EMEA is that the high quality of people at Information Builders “will be a significant factor in our success helping clients to engage their staff, customers and partners.”