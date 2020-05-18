Intel: organisations struggling with cloud security

In Autumn 2016, Intel Security surveyed over 2,000 IT professionals across a broad set of industries, countries and organization sizes. The research participants were senior technical decision-makers from a large range of different organizations that were situated across Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, the UK and the USA.

Nearly 40 percent of cloud services are commissioned without the involvement of IT. This is leading to more and more security risks for companies.

Intel Security announced today its second annual cloud security report entitled: “Building Trust in a Cloudy Sky”. The report is outlining the current state of cloud adoption, the main concerns with private and public cloud services, security implications, and the evolving impact of Shadow IT of the more than 2,000 IT professionals that were surveyed.

Raj Samani (EMEA Chief Technology Officer at Intel Security) commented: “The ‘Cloud First’ strategy is now well and truly ensconced into the architecture of many organizations across the world. The desire to move quickly toward cloud computing appears to be on the agenda for most organizations. This year, the average time before respondents thought their IT budgets would be 80 percent cloud-based was 15 months, indicating that Cloud First for many companies is progressing and remains the objective.”

Trust in the Cloud on the Rise

The trust and perception of public cloud services remains to improve year over year. Most organizations view cloud services as more secure than private clouds, and more likely to deliver lower costs of ownership and overall data visibility. Those who trust public clouds now outnumber those who distrust public clouds by more than 2-to-1. Improved trust and perception (as well as increased understanding of the risks by senior management) is encouraging more organizations to store sensitive data in the public cloud. Personal customer information is the most likely type of data to be stored in public clouds, kept there by 62 percent of those surveyed.

Risks also rise: shadow IT and the cybersecurity skill shortage

The continuing shortage of security skills is continuing to affect cloud deployments. Almost half of the organizations that were surveyed reported on the lack of cybersecurity skills and how these skills have slowed adoption or usage of cloud services. This could possibly be contributing to the increase in Shadow IT activities. Another 36 percent of those surveyed reported that they are experiencing a scarcity but are continuing with their cloud activities regardless. Only 15 percent of those surveyed state they do not have a skills shortage.

Due to the ease of procurement, almost 40 percent of cloud services are now commissioned without the involvement of IT. Unfortunately, visibility of these Shadow IT services has dropped from about 50 percent last year to just under 47 percent this year. As a result, 65 percent of IT professionals think that this phenomenon is interfering with the ability to keep the cloud safe and secure. This is not surprising given the amount of sensitive data that is now being stored in the public cloud and more than half of respondents reported that they have definitively tracked malware from a cloud SaaS application.

Data center progression

The number of organizations using private cloud only has dropped from 51 percent to 24 percent over the past year, while hybrid cloud use has increased from 19 to 57 percent. This move to a hybrid private/public cloud architecture requires the data center to evolve to a highly virtualized, cloud-based infrastructure. On average, 52 percent of an organization’s data center servers are virtualized, 80 percent are using containers and most expect to have the conversion to a fully software-defined data center completed within two years.

Recommendations: