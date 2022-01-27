Kaspersky: 25% of UK companies underfunding cybersecurity

New research from global cybersecurity and digital privacy leader Kaspersky shows that even though more than eight out of 10 UK companies have been victims of a cyber attack, nearly one in four admit they are not spending enough to protect themselves.

The Kaspersky report – must-have cybersecurity insights for proactive business decision-makers – reveals a familiar story of companies simply not investing appropriate funds in their cyber defences.

Perhaps even more concerning is that 64% of UK businesses recognise they need to be more proactive yet 57% lack the resources to fund expert advice. That means many firms in the study handle their own cyber security – and are clearly paying the price.

This is hardly surprising seeing the increasing complexity of cyber criminals and the move to remote working and use of personal devices due to the COVID-19 pandemic – initiatives that could be here to stay.