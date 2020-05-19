Article
Technology

Massive shift found in consumer attitudes towards data sharing

By Real GDPR
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Up to 97 percent of European consumers would be happy for their bank or insurer to share their personal data in order to offer them more services.

Fujitsu has released a Europe-wide study highlighting the shift in consumer interaction with their banks and insurers, as digital-first demand continues to drive a new pace of change.

A fifth of European consumers would switch their banking and insurance services to the likes of Facebook, Google and Amazon if they offered such a service, and it is also apparent that people’s thoughts on data privacy are changing too.

Key trends identified include:

  • Almost three in five (59 percent) would be happy for their bank or insurer to use their data to lower their mortgage premium           
  • Nearly half (47 percent) of consumers would allow banks or insurers to use their data to recommend relevant products and services
  • More than two in five (44 percent) want their data used by banks or insurers to keep them informed of their spending habits and offer relevant advice
  • More than a third (36 percent) would like their data used by banks or insurers to amend their credit rating
     

Francois Fleutiaux, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales, EMEIA, Fujitsu, said: “The Financial Services sector must continue to build on its digital success and commit to on-going innovation. To be successful – and stand up to increased competition – it must invest in modernizing its own infrastructure and participate in industry-wide collaboration to drive innovation.

“Working with the industry and suppliers, banks and insurers can ensure new channels, services and technologies see mass adoption. Ultimately, consumers want evolution; the modern-day Financial Services sector must come together to boldly embrace this, or risk being forgotten.”

Read the full report online at: http://www.newpaceofchange.com/

Follow @BizReviewEurope

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Europe magazine.

fujitsuData Privacy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability