Davos 2018: Fujitsu's Duncan Tait on making artificial intelligence work

Technology, and particularly the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI), was one of the main agenda topics at last week's World Economic Forum (WEF).

The WEF, an annual gathering of leading political and business figures from around the world, took place from Tuesday to Friday in Davos, Switzerland.

AI provided one of the main news angles from the meeting, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirming that countries are to unite to create an advisory body on the safest and most ethical ways to implement the technology.

Duncan Tait, CEO of Fujitsu EMEIA and Americas, was in Davos and recently authored the tech company's Timeline 2030 report. He believes a crucial point has been reached in the implementation of AI within businesses and other organisations.

"A key focus at Davos has been the opportunities and challenges presented by new technologies, and particularly artificial intelligence," he told Business Chief. "The rise of artificial intelligence means that we are at a critical point in our history. Right now, AI is proliferating and is set to reshape both private businesses and public services.

"However our Timeline 2030 report underlines that artificial intelligence presents incredible opportunities but also significant risks, from entrenching bias in decision-making to causing unemployment."

Tait is of the opinion that unity is crucial if such risks are to be overcome, adding: "We know that 84% of business leaders would welcome a global, coordinated response to address these questions.

"We can make artificial intelligence work in everyone’s interests to make the world a more prosperous place, but it will require close cooperation between the government, public sector and businesses to address the issues ahead."