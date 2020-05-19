Mauritius island-hotel implements 100% renewable energy production

LUX* Resorts & Hotels has implemented 130 solar panels and batteries to fully substitute diesel-based power generation for the needs of Ile des Deux Cocos, off-grid South-East Mauritius.

The 20kWp project’s state-of-the-art design and storage solution will allow for 11 hours of utilisation daily and fulfil self-sufficiency of the property including during night-time.

Vishnee Payen, Sustainability & CSR Manager of LUX* Resorts & Hotels, commented that “LUX* ensures to have sustainable development at the core of its strategy and operations.

“The Tread Lightly initiative helps to contribute to local and global goals such as energy efficiency, reduction in carbon emissions, also aligning with the SDGs and COP22 targets.

“We are dependent on the environment and it is our duty to protect it for ourselves and for future generations to come.

“This can only be achieved through tangible projects implementations and responsible resource consumption.

“LUX* will continue its journey towards renewable energy solutions and eco-products as far as possible and at the same time contributing to the economy and supporting communities.”

Building upon the many eco-friendly initiatives already embedded in the LUX* sustainable vision, this achievement demonstrates the power of the Group’s Tread Lightly programme, whereby guests’ participation supports long-term improvement of the properties’ environmental impacts.

Such allocation complements the carbon offsetting contribution channelled to the regional CO2 compensation projects portfolio in partnership with Aera Group.

Formerly known as Ecosur Afrique, Aera Group maintains a tailored selection of carbon compensation commitments across Africa and Asia, matching accurate and up-to-date GHG impacts monitoring across destinations to best-in-class corresponding offset projects.

Alexandre Dunod, AERA Group Advisory Manager, highlighted “another mark of leadership in sustainability from LUX* which should inspire the industry in 2017 declared by UN as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

“Environmental responsibility and transparency are growing significantly in the hospitality sector on the way to Paris agreement implementation and we are proud of being part of such pioneer efforts in the Indian Ocean and beyond.”