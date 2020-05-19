Microsoft among the backers as Onfido raises £22mn
Onfido has raised £22mn in its latest round of funding, with Microsoft Ventures among the backers led by Crane.
The British tech startup, which creates ID verification technology for businesses, announced details of its Series C round in a statement on Thursday.
Salesforce Ventures are among the other investors in the group, with the money set to allow Onfido to explore opportunities in Latin America and Far East markets.
"With our identity verification technology, underserved people can access online services they need, and businesses can gain access to a whole new group of trusted customers," said Onfido CEO Husayn Kassai.
"Just as money was required to oil the wheels of commerce in previous centuries, your legal identity is pivotal to enable transactions as we move to a digital world.
"As identity verification technology continues to evolve, it will become the key to remotely unlocking a huge range of products globally, from banking and travel services through to voting and healthcare."
Onfido launched in 2012 after being started by three Oxford University but it now employs 150 workers and provides its technology to the likes of Square, Zipcar and Revolut.