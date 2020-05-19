Microsoft to help Kenya roll out schools IT programme

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Microsoft has agreed to help the Kenyan Government train its primary school teachers to allow them to implement a schools’ computer programme.

President Uhuru Kenyatta won the support of Microsoft’s Global President Jean-Philippe Courtois during a meeting at the State House Nairobi.

According to a report in The Star, it was also agreed that Microsoft International will provide at least five enterprises in each county and provide technical support in hardware, connectivity and software to all schools in the country.

It will also develop a research and innovation hub at Konza Technology Park to support software developers and in turn through Microsoft’s universal access to broadband programme, the company will provide connectivity to rural schools, hospitals and homes.

In turn, the government will provide all the facilities Microsoft needs to roll out the partnership in line with existing laws and regulations.

The President appealed to the Ministry of Education and Information Communication and Technology to work closely together with Microsoft so that the scheme can be rolled out effectively and quickly.

Kenyatta emphasised that his country has great potential to be a global centre for Information Communication Technology ICT, Kenyatta said he will not allow Kenya to be a recipient of content saying that his Government will empower citizens, especially the youth, to develop ICT programmes themselves.

The President also asked Microsoft International to develop a sustainable model that includes local assembly of computers as well as local software and content development which can be replicated in other African countries.