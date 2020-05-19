Microsoft's new datacenter: What does it means for Spain?

As Microsoft moves to open its new data center in Spain, Business Chief looks at how it will boost business in the region.

Microsoft has announced that it is going to open a new data centre in Spain in order to assist with driving digital transformation in the region. To do this it will be partnering with Telefónica, leveraging its infrastructure as a part of its global partnership.

How the partnership will drive growth

Microsoft will provide all of its suites, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform, from the new data centre regions. From this expanded relationship, the two companies will be able to collaborate to better work on assisting businesses of all sizes upscale across all industries in Spain.

“Telefonica and Microsoft share a commitment to helping Spanish organizations of all sizes, in every industry, thrive in a world of rapid technological change,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together, we will deliver comprehensive, intelligent, secure and trusted cloud services – spanning Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 – from datacenters in Spain, helping our customers accelerate their digital transformations.”

“The opening of a Microsoft datacenter region in Spain is a game changer, a key milestone in our strategic partnership that will boost Spain’s industrial fabric and digital economy”, said José María Álvarez-Pallete, chairman and CEO of Telefónica. “Cloud is one of the key priorities in Telefónica, as we announced in November, with the launch of Telefónica Tech, the new unit to boost the solid growth of digital services. This global strategic partnership with Microsoft will certainly help to achieve that objective.”

